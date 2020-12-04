1937 - 2020

Richard Polenberg, the Marie Underhill Noll Professor of History Emeritus, died Nov. 26, 2020 in Ithaca. He was 83.



Polenberg, a foremost scholar of American history, taught at Cornell from 1966 through his retirement in 2012. He served as department chair from 1977-80, taught Memorable, well attended lecture courses, and trained and mentored countless graduate students over the decades.



Polenberg, who received his B.A. from Brooklyn College in 1959 and his master's (1959) and Ph.D. (1964) from Columbia University, first came to campus as a graduate student to conduct research and began teaching at Cornell as an assistant professor in 1966. He became a full professor in 1970, was named the Goldwin Smith Professor of American History in 1986 and the Marie Underhill Noll Professor of History in 2007.



Polenberg's scholarly career covered a range of topics, including President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal policies, the social history of the United States in the modern era, and constitutional and legal history. He authored XX books, including "One Nation Divisible: Class, Race and Ethnicity in the U.S. Since 1938," "Fighting Faiths:

The Abrams Case, the Supreme Court and Free Speech" (which received the American Bar Association's Silver Gavel Award) and edited an edition of the records of the 1954 hearing assessing the loyalty of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. He was a recipient of the Clark Distinguished Teaching Award and was named a Stephen H. Weiss Presidential Fellow. In 1988-89 he served as a Fulbright Visiting Professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.



Polenberg was very much a pillar of the Jewish community in Ithaca. He was deeply involved in Temple Beth-El in Ithaca including serving as President of the Temple on three different occasions.



In addition to his distinguished career as an historian and educator, Polenberg was an enthusiast of folk and blues music. He played guitar and banjo, and shared his joy and passion for the music with friends. He was a calm, supportive and loving figure, not only as a husband and father but also as friend, teacher and mentor to his students.



He is survived by his wife, Joan Spielholtz, his children Lisa, Amy, Michael, and Jesse Polenberg and Ezekiel Zimmerman; his grandchildren Margo and Nina Josephson, Mia and Leo Polenberg, Jacob, Jonathan & Zoë Zimmerman; his sister Judy Polenberg Resnick. He will always be in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store