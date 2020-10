Or Copy this URL to Share

Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family

Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family

RAYNOR--Richard B., MD. age 92, peacefully at home on October 1, 2020. Noted neurosurgeon affiliated with NYU Hospital, he was also a clinical professor, a contributor to numerous medical publications, and an avid skier and squash player. Beloved husband of Barbara, devoted father of Geoffrey (Montana) Raynor and Michele (Michael) Littenberg. Adored grandfather of Lucas, Samantha, Jacob, Caroline, Stella, Jenny and Charlotte. Service is private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store