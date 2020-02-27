REGAN--Rev. Richard J., S.J., on February 21, 2020. Dear brother of Sr. Doris Regan O.P. and the late Joan Sheridan, also his many Jesuit brothers. Longtime professor of Political Science at Fordham University. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:30am in the Murray- Weigel Hall Chapel, 515 East Fordham Road (by Bathgate Avenue), Bronx, NY. Interment at the Jesuit Cemetery, Auriesville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USA Northeast Province, Society of Jesus, 39 East 83 Street, NYC, NY 10028. For information, contact Farenga Brothers Funer- al Home, (718)654-0500.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 27, 2020