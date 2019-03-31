ROBILOTTI--Richard V., a lifelong resident of Greenwich Village, passed away on March 30, 2019 at age 75. Son of Dr. James G. and Theresa Robilotti, Richard was a proud graduate of Manhattan College and earned Master's Degrees from both the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA, and Columbia University, NY. He retired as a Deputy Commissioner for the United States Department of Labor after a 43-year career. The funeral service will be private.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019