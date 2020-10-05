1923 - 2020

The Board of Directors of the American Jewish International Relations Institute (AJIRI) profoundly mourns the death of its beloved founder and Director, Ambassador Richard Schifter. Ambassador Schifter's storied life was one of great achievement, and meaningful impact. Born in Vienna, Austria, he came to the United States by himself as a young boy of 15. His parents perished in the Holocaust. Ambassador Schifter was one of the famed "Ritchie Boys", a US Army intelligence unit that performed critical missions in Europe during and after World War Two. Ambassador Schifter attended Yale Law School and became a noted attorney who advocated on behalf of the rights of American Indians, including the Oglala Sioux tribe. He also was a leading figure in the Montgomery County (MD) Democratic Party. During the 1980's and 1990's, he served Presidents of both parties in high diplomatic posts, including as deputy ambassador to the UN, US Ambassador to the UN Human Rights Commission in Geneva, and Assistant Secretary of State for Human Rights. He also served in a senior capacity on the National Security Council. He was a legendary figure in the fight for democracy and human rights around the world. As founder and Director of the American Jewish International Relations Institute (AJIRI), he led a vigorous effort on behalf of fair treatment for Israel at the UN and for peace in the Middle East. Predeceased by daughter, Barbara, and beloved wife, Lilo. Our deepest condolences to Rick, Judith, Deborah, and Karen and family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store