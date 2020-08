SCHILLING--Richard R. III, on August 18, 2020. Loving brother of Mia (John) Grogan and Andrew (Margaret). Adored uncle to Jack, Isobel, Catherine, Emilie, and Henry. Cherished friend. Mass of Christian Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowery Mission, www.Bowery.org "Strange, isn't it? Each man's life touches so many other lives. When he isn't around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn't he?" -- It's a Wonderful Life.