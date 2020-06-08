SCHMALZ--Richard, age 84, died peacefully in his home in Arden, NC, on May 30, 2020. He was a member of the bar of the Court of Appeals of the Federal Circuit and a member of the bar of the Supreme Court of the United States of America. He received the juris doctor degree with honors from George Washington University School of Law and belonged to the Maryland and New York Bar Associations. He was Vice President of the Law Department, Assistant Corporate Secretary and Assistant General Counsel, and General Patent Counsel for Westvaco Corporation, where he was affiliated for 42 years. He became the company's first patent attorney and developed a powerful team of intellectual property and environmental law attorneys. His reputation for taking a fact-based position was established early in his career and led him to successful arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court, and in courts in Germany and Great Britain.





