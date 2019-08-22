SCHNEYER--Richard, died peacefully in his sleep on August 19, 2019 at age 73. Devoted father of Mark Schneyer and daughter-in-law Julie; David Schneyer and daughter-in-law Frances; and Rebecca Schneyer and her partner, Michael. Beloved grandfather of Ella and Alexandra Schneyer. He loved his friends and family, including nephews, nieces and cousins. His beloved parents Kate and Ed Schneyer and sister Susan Preston pre-deceased him.

Born on July 22, 1946, Richard grew up in the Bronx and Brooklyn and lived most recently in Manhattan where he was a practicing attorney. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and Brooklyn College, and went on to earn his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and LL.M. in Taxation from NYU Law School. He loved his profession, Judaism, sports and politics. He was a dedicated congregant at Park East Synagogue in Manhattan.