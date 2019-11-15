SHAFFER--Richard P. After a long battle with cancer, Richard Shaffer passed away quietly on November 9, 2019. Born February 15, 1932, he was a pioneer in the computer and internet industry, an avid runner and photographer, and loved playing with his eight grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Goldberg, and children, Allison, Steven, and David. He was loved by many, and will be remembered by all. Details on services and a full obituary are at: rpsmemorial.com
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 15, 2019