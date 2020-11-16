SIMON--Richard. 71, of Chevy Chase, MD, died on November 10, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Jette, his cherished daughter Signe and his grandson-to-be, Auguste. Born in the Bronx, Rich studied English at the University of Rochester and earned a Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Maryland. After a brief stint as a clinical psychologist, he drew upon his vast writing, editing, entrepreneurial and networking skills to transform a small publication for therapists into the celebrated and award- winning journal, the Psychotherapy Networker. In time, the Networker grew in size and reputation to become not only a bi-monthly bible for psychotherapists and social workers but a window into the field for countless non- professionals who read and love its unpretentious yet literate voice. Thousands of those psychotherapists and social workers make a pilgrimage each year from around the globe to attend the Networker Symposium in Washington, DC, a conference Rich joyously, yes, exuberantly, hosted. Together, the magazine and the conference inform and entertain readers and attendees alike, creating a community -- a "tribe" Rich called it. His enthusiasm for learning, his appreciation of talent in all its manifestations, his reverence for the written word, his eagerness to nurture and develop new writers, his love of conversation -- both as a wildly funny and creative speaker and an engaged and deeply attentive listener, his curiosity in exploring new vistas in the field of first family therapy and then psychotherapy, and his commitment to making the tribe aware of what was new in therapy -- what worked and what didn't -- inspired hundreds of thousands of practitioners, presenters, attendees, readers and contributors for over forty years. His infectious wit and outgoing personality charmed and delighted everyone he touched. And -- he would not want it to go unmentioned -- he was a great basketball player. There was absolutely no one like him. And there never will be. One-of-a-kind, a force of nature, he will be missed by his Networker crew, his family, his friends and his tribe. A memorial service will be held some- time next year.





