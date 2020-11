Or Copy this URL to Share

STIVELMAN-- Richard L., M.D., 90, died peacefully at his home in Salisbury, MD. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Rosemary, and his adoring children Michael, Andrew and Linda. He was a much beloved grandfather, father-in-law, stepfather and step-grandfather. He will be deeply missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store