TRAUNER--Richard Jay, "Dick." A longtime resident of Westchester County and Boynton Beach, FL, Dick passed away after a short illness at age 86. Son of Marian and Edward Trauner, Dick was born and raised in Flushing, Queens. After Franklin & Marshall College, and a stint in the Army, he led an entrepreneurial career as the former importer of Zodiac and Vacheron & Constantin watches, the former owner of one of the largest wine and liquor stores in New York State, and as an executive at Zachy's in Scarsdale. A longtime member of Metropolis Country Club and a natural athlete, Dick loved golf, coaching his children's teams, going to sporting events with his wife and friends, and sharing jokes with everyone. His grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. Most importantly, he treated people in all walks of life with respect and humor and was loved for it. He is survived by Janet, his wife of 65 years, sons Keith and Gary, daughters-in-law Kathy, Terry, and Sara, son- in-law Tim, and grandchildren Daniel, Jonathan, Talia, Benjamin, Aaron, Kimberly, Kyle and Kayla. Dick's son Mark, a former golf pro, predeceased him. In Dick's honor, we welcome a donation to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine for the Mark Trauner Faculty Scholar in Neuro-Oncology or the charity of your choice.
Published in New York Times on May 14, 2020.