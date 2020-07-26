1/
RICHARD TRZASKOMA
TRZASKOMA--LT. GEN. Richard Joseph. Born in Hamtramck, MI on March 13, 1937 and died in San Antonio, TX on July 19, 2020. Devoted husband of 55 years to Sylvia; beloved father of Richard, Jr. (Stacey), Theresa (Nick Turner), and Stephen (Laurel); loving grandfather to Joseph, Darren, Nathan, Wiley, Malcolm. 35+ year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, pilot with 7,500+ flying hours, awarded numerous medals and distinctions. Proud alum of University of Michigan (BA) and Auburn University (MPA). History buff, raconteur, world traveler, enthusiastic diner and scotch drinker, New York Times crossword maven, and troubadour, Dick was the life of the party. We miss him tremendously. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a scholarship in his memory at the University of Michigan LSA.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
