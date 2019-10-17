Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Warren Charnoff. View Sign Service Information Boulevard-Riverside-Hewlett Chapel 1450 Broadway Hewlett , NY 11557 (516)-295-3100 Send Flowers Obituary

1950 - 2019

Richard Warren Charnoff unexpectedly passed away in his Manhattan apartment on Monday, September 23rd. Richard was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 17, 1950, and raised in Queens, NY. As a child, he spent his summers in a family cottage in Lake Waubeeka, CT, where he developed a love for nature that followed him for the rest of his life. He was a longtime weekend resident in New Concord, Columbia County, NY, where he owned a country house. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Daniel Charnoff and his wife Stacy Wind Charnoff, his niece, Maxine Charnoff Korval and her husband Justin Korval, and his nephew, Dr. Jesse Charnoff and his wife Samantha Zola Charnoff.



Richard attended Hobart College where he majored in English and graduated summa cum laude and valedictorian of his class in 1971. He received his Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law in 1980. Richard worked at the William Morris Agency for over twenty years, where he quickly rose through the ranks to become a Senior Vice President of Business Affairs. After leaving the William Morris Agency, Richard started his own entertainment law practice in which he remained active until his death.



Richard epitomized respect and civility and carried himself with a quiet dignity. He found joy in the world and people around him and was loyal to his family and friends, with whom he selflessly shared his life, interests and many adventures. He had a passion for perfecting his knowledge of a wide variety of artworks and antiques. His interests ranged from the engravings of the great European masters to the furniture, quilts and artifacts of the American Shakers. He loved to travel and over the years visited all the prominent countries of Europe and Latin America, as well as exotic destinations including Cuba, Egypt, Georgia, India, Mali, Nepal, Syria, and Uzbekistan. He had booked a trip to Ethiopia shortly before he passed away.



Richard was a voracious reader of literature and of historical and contemporary events. He was a true Renaissance man who could converse about any topic with an encyclopedic knowledge that never ceased to impress his audience. He was always eager to regale those he encountered with his passion for the humanities, politics, the architectural details of the houses in Columbia County, and his love of antiques.



He will be dearly missed by his brother Dan and his family, and by his many close friends, including Donald Delisle, Manette Dennis, Juan Diaz, Jackie Harris, Jerry Levine, Sandy Levy, Esther Koslow, and longtime friend and travel companion, David Vasquez.



Contributions in memory of Richard can be made to the , the Columbia County Historical Society or the Columbia Land Conservancy.

