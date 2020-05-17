RICHARD WEISS
WEISS--Richard Bernard. Sculptor, artist, teacher, Richard Bernard Weiss, born in 1929 in New York City, died May 10, in Nevada, his home for many years. Richard studied at New York University with Baziotes and others and earned an NSF fellowship in Engineering Graphics at UC Berkeley. Studying in Italy and Greece in 1964-65 profoundly influenced his sculpture. His sculpture was appreciated and respected in Europe and Asia. Richard carved directly in marble, wood, and alabaster. His mediums encompassed graphics, woodcuts, lithographs, and fabric. His work has been exhibited at New York's Betty Parsons Gallery, the Kagan and Dreyfus Gallery, and in the Smithsonian Institute. A loving husband, father, granddad, and friend, Richard Weiss is deeply missed.


Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.
