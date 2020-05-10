WHEELER-- Richard Warren. 91, of Concord, MA, formerly of Bronxville, NY, died at home on April 20, 2020. Born in Boston in 1929, he was the son of Wilfrid Wheeler, Jr. and Sybil Constance (Leckenby) Wheeler. A senior vice president of Citibank, Wheeler was head of the Office of Management of the International Banking Group, then head of the international relations unit at the office of the chairman until 1982. After a 30-year career at Citibank, he became executive vice president of the Asia Society, and in 1984, the president of the Asian International Bank and the Bank of the Philippine Islands. Wheeler was actively involved with the Council on Foreign Relations, the Japan Society, the New York University Club, and the Presiding Bishop's Fund for World Relief. He retired to Concord, where he became a civic and community leader. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Ann Owens Wheeler, and their children and grandchildren. Complete obituary: www.deefuneralhome.com
Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.