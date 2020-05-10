RICHARD WHEELER
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHEELER-- Richard Warren. 91, of Concord, MA, formerly of Bronxville, NY, died at home on April 20, 2020. Born in Boston in 1929, he was the son of Wilfrid Wheeler, Jr. and Sybil Constance (Leckenby) Wheeler. A senior vice president of Citibank, Wheeler was head of the Office of Management of the International Banking Group, then head of the international relations unit at the office of the chairman until 1982. After a 30-year career at Citibank, he became executive vice president of the Asia Society, and in 1984, the president of the Asian International Bank and the Bank of the Philippine Islands. Wheeler was actively involved with the Council on Foreign Relations, the Japan Society, the New York University Club, and the Presiding Bishop's Fund for World Relief. He retired to Concord, where he became a civic and community leader. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Ann Owens Wheeler, and their children and grandchildren. Complete obituary: www.deefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved