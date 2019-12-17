RICHARD WOLFMAN

WOLFMAN--Richard S., passed away in his home on December 11. He will be missed by his children, David and Jane, Jacqueline and Michael, Jonathan and Wendy, his 10 grandchildren, Jen and Jesse, Rachel, Julie, Zachary, Zoe, Jillian, Jeremy, Chloe, Phoebe and Sasha, his two great-granddaughters, Dalia and Michaela and his beloved dog and constant companion, Theo. Richard will always be remembered for his giant smile and huge laugh. Through his generosity as a grandfather, teachings as a father, and pride as a businessman, he had given more than can possibly be measured. He will be well remembered for his many acts of generosity from his work in the Rotary to his dedication to The Center for Food Action. Donations may be sent to The Center for Food Action, 92 W. Demarest Ave., Englewood, NJ 07631 cfanj.org
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 17, 2019
