RICHARD WONG
1935 - 2020
WONG--Richard. July 23, 1935 - July 31, 2020 Richard Wong, 85, an accomplished Chinese-American attorney, passed away peacefully in Park City, UT on July 31, 2020. Graduate of Stuyvesant High School, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and both NYU Business and Law Schools, retired partner at Gim & Wong, NY State Human Rights Appeals Board Commissioner, U.S. Navy Commander, Trustee of Beth Israel Medical Center, St. John's Law School professor, he dedicated his life to serving and advancing the rights of the Chinese-American community. His love and generosity knew no bounds and his adventurous spirit and passions will forever be remembered. He leaves his beloved wife Mae, children Boji (Benjamin Berkman) and Richard (Lynn Schmidt), grandchildren Lily, Jacob and Kira Berkman, and Mia and Alexander Wong, three of his five sisters and many nieces, nephews, close friends and admirers. Burial was private. For further details go to legacy.com.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
