WESSLER--Rick, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home in Bennington, VT at the age of 75. Born Harry Frederick Wessler in New York City on March 14, 1944, he was the son of Harry and Frederica (Fitzpatrick) Wessler. Rick graduated from John Hopkins University. As a talented artist, he worked in theatre and film throughout his life. He excelled in both creative and technical aspects of the entertainment industry especially as a foley artist, actor, and visual artist. To friends, he was a gentle-hearted, artistically brilliant, beautifully witty soul, who taught us that love always wins the day, every day. He leaves his wife Susanne Olson Wessler and scores of beloved friends. Memorial services will be held in New York later this fall.



