SPIELMAN-- Rima Richman, (1937 - 2019), of Atlantic Beach, Long Island, died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Hospital. She was 82. She was born on June 3, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from Syracuse University and from Hofstra University where she received her PhD, and Adelphi University where she received a post-doctoral degree. She was a psychologist, who specialized in family care. She was in private practice, and continued to see patients until recent weeks after sudden health complications. Rima loved spending time with her family and friends, walking and riding her bike on the boardwalk in her hometown of Long Beach where she grew up, met her beloved husband Herb, and raised her children. She was a voracious reader, an avid gardener, loved dogs, her jewelry-making and knitting hobbies, and had a contagious sense of humor. She is survived by two sons, Bryan Spielman and his wife Rachel Spielman, and James Spielman and his wife Kirstin Spielman; and four grandchildren Max Spielman, Olivia Spielman, Cooper Spielman and Jagger Spielman. A private celebration of Rima's life will be held on Sunday, November 10th in Long Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Old Westbury Gardens at P.O. Box 430, Old Westbury,` NY 11568.



