ELISHA--Rina Willer, director of theater and opera, passed away on June 2, age 83, following a brief illness. Born in Zagreb on April 5, 1936, she immigrated to Jerusalem with her mother after surviving the Holocaust. In 1960, she married musician Haim Elisha and the two moved to New York City, where they lived and worked together for nearly 60 years. Rina Elisha was the founding stage director for Rockland Opera (1986-2009), staging classic and modern works. She directed theatrical and opera productions at La Mama ETC, Opera America, Folksbiene Theater, Provincetown Playhouse, and for several other companies in the United States. Her original and adapted plays include "A Double Helix," an autobiographical play that received the Artists' Fellowship Award in Playwriting from the New York Foundation for the Arts, and the libretto to Haim Elisha's opera, "A Certain Quiet," which she directed in 2015 at Theater for the New City, in New York. She served on faculties including SUNY Rockland, Hunter College, and Yeshiva University-Stern College for Women. To those who knew her, Rina is remembered as a "force of nature," a woman of action dedicated to culture, the arts, and her family. She is survived by her husband Haim, a composer, conductor, and painter; her sons Ehran, an avant-garde musician and educator, and Omri, a cultural anthropologist; and her daughter-in-law Francesca Bregoli, a historian.



