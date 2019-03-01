RAICOVICH--Rino G., born July 17, 1939, died February 24, 2019. Rino was the beloved husband of Joanne T. Raicovich (nee Rossi) and father to Laura and Gina, and father-in-law to Joshua Cender. His two grandchildren, Giacomo and Soren, will cherish the memories of their dear Nonno. His brother Gene (Ezio) Raicovich and his sister Janet Giroveanu (nee Raicovich), and nephews Eric, Andrew, and Matt and brother-in-law Vlad, also grieve his passing. Born in Istria, at the time a region of Northeastern Italy, Rino immigrated to the United States in 1951, eventually attending New York University and serving in the U.S. Navy. During a long career in international commercial banking, he opened the first Western bank in Bucharest, Romania in 1974, then led a bank branch in Milan, and continued throughout his career to return to Bucharest to work in banking and finance. He loved spending time with his family above all else; cultivated his family's long-standing commitment to cooking, food, and wine; worked tirelessly on his yard and pool; and adored the beach and travel. We celebrate his life, intelligence, love, and passion for robust discussion. We miss him profoundly. Memorial in his memory will be held at Farenga Funeral Home in Astoria, Queens on Saturday, March 2 from 10am to 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Rino G. Raicovich to the ACLU towards its ongoing fight for an open society and opportunities for new immigrants.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 1, 2019