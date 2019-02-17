ERTEL--Rita (Rutenberg) Flags are at half-mast at craft stores along the East Coast to mark the passing of VIP customer Rita Ertel, 77. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Rita was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Cedarhurst, Long Island. Rita was a teacher and principal, an entrepreneur, and husband Bob's co-worker at their window cleaning supply business. They retired to Boca Raton; Bob died in 2010. In 2015 Rita returned to New York, where her greatest joy was spending time with family. We will miss her warmth, compassion, generosity and devotion to family and friends.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2019