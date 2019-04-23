Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RITA GARVEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





GARVEY--Rita. Rita Garvey (nee Rita Maria Rosa Clara Marchisa) passed away quietly in her sleep one year ago today (April 23, 2018). Rita was born in Manhattan, NY on October 25, 1931 to Antonino Marchisa and his wife Maddalena (nee Cantatore), recent immigrants from Piemonte, Italy. She grew up in the Hell's Kitchen district of Manhattan, where she met the boy (Edward J. Garvey) who would later become her husband. She and Ed shared a life together for more than 58 years until he passed away in 2011. She traveled with Ed while he served in the army, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. She and Ed settled in Woodhaven, NY a few years after the war, where they lived for more than 50 years. There, they raised their four boys, Edward, Robert, Joseph and Peter. Both she and Ed were active in the Woodhaven community throughout their residence there, volunteering their time to St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church and its associated school. However, their greatest contributions were to the NYC chapter of the AHRC, an organization for the support of the mentally handicapped and their families. She volunteered her time over multiple decades as the organization grew to serve the handicapped throughout NYC. Rita was also a tireless advocate for her handicapped son, Peter, devoting much of her life to his care. Rita worked as a teacher and a school secretary for the NYC Dept. of Education at several schools in southern Queens, especially PS 51 in Richmond Hill. Rita bravely struggled with Parkinson's disease during the last 15 years of her life, maintaining her spirit throughout the ordeal and never once complaining about her condition. She is survived by her sons and their spouses, her seven grandchildren and her three great-granddaughters. Her love and devotion to us all is sorely missed. Donations may be made in her memory to the AHRC, https://www ahrcnycfoundation.org/ donate/. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

