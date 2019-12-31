GOLDBERG--Rita Strick. Hunter College mourns the loss of our beloved alumna Rita Strick Goldberg '46. With her husband Burton, Rita co- founded the Rita and Burton Goldberg MFA in Playwriting Program at Hunter College, which is changing the landscape of American theatre. The Goldberg Playwrights are creating award-winning work produced in theatres across the United States, making the Goldberg investment truly the gift that keeps on giving. Rita was a devoted member of the Hunter community, proudly awarding the Goldberg Playwriting Prize each year, attending productions of the Goldberg Playwriting students, and serving on Hunter's Theatre Advisory Board. She will always be our "Beautiful Doll." We send our deepest condolences to Rita's children and grandchildren, whom we are so grateful to have in our audiences and community. Rita's spirit lives on in the brilliant plays written by graduates of the Goldberg Program. Jennifer J. Raab, President, Hunter College Patty Baker, Chair, Hunter College Theatre Advisory Board Gregory Mosher, Baker Chair, Hunter College Theatre Department



