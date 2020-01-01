RITA GOLDBERG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RITA GOLDBERG.
Obituary
Send Flowers

GOLDBERG--Rita. The Lark Theatre Company mourns the loss of a beloved friend, champion of playwrights, and trustee for two decades. An innovative educator, ardent reader and theatergoer, and active philanthropist, she sponsored the Rita Goldberg Playwrights' Workshop at The Lark, supporting playwrights from all walks of life and at many stages of their careers. We will miss sharing stories with her and offer heartfelt condolences to her loving and beautiful family.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.