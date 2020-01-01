GOLDBERG--Rita. The Lark Theatre Company mourns the loss of a beloved friend, champion of playwrights, and trustee for two decades. An innovative educator, ardent reader and theatergoer, and active philanthropist, she sponsored the Rita Goldberg Playwrights' Workshop at The Lark, supporting playwrights from all walks of life and at many stages of their careers. We will miss sharing stories with her and offer heartfelt condolences to her loving and beautiful family.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 1, 2020