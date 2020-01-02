GOLDBERG--Rita S. We mourn the passing of our dear friend and longtime client, Rita S. Goldberg. Rita was a remarkable woman who changed the lives of many - first as an independent educational counselor, and later by establishing with her husband the Rita and Burton Goldberg Department of Dramatic Writing at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, an MFA in Playwriting at Hunter College and the Rita Goldberg Playwrights' Workshop Program at The Lark. Most important to Rita was her family. Our heartfelt condolences to Andrew, Suzan, Josh, Mitch and their families. Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein LLP
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 2, 2020