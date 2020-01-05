GOLDBERG--Rita (Strick). April 25, 1924 - December 29, 2019. Age 95. Resided in New York City/Scarsdale. Beloved mother to: Andrew, Suzan, Joshua and Mitchell. Grandmother to: Martin, Jon, Mollie, Scott, Alexander, and Elizabeth. Great-grandmother to: Byron. Predeceased by husband Burton A. Goldberg 2010. Hunter College 1946: BA Social Work. Bank Street College of Education/Sarah Lawrence University MS Counseling. Rita had a successful 25-year career as an Independent Education Counselor for at-risk children. She was a founding member of the Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA). Upon her retirement, she established The IECA Foundation (offering yearly grants). She was a former trustee at The Jewish Museum. Because of her passion for theater, Rita and her husband Burton established the Rita and Burton Goldberg Department of Dramatic Writing at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Several years later, they also endowed The Rita and Burton Goldberg MFA in Playwriting at Hunter College. As a distinguished alum, Rita was admitted to Hunter College's Hall of Fame. Rita has been a Lark Theatre trustee since 2003. In 2015, Lark recognized her generosity by naming a flagship program in her honor: the Rita Goldberg Playwrights' Workshop. The Dramatist Guild Of America honored Rita and Burton for their "Philanthropy to Emerging Playwrights". In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to: The Lark Theatre, NYU's Goldberg Department of Dramatic Writing, Hunter College's Goldberg MFA Playwriting Program.



