GORDON--Rita (Post) nee Schoenbaum. Rita Gordon, age 82, died October 13, 2019. Born in Suffern, NY, she was raised in NYC, where she graduated from the Dalton School. A quintessential New Yorker, she loved fashion, food, and her family. She worked many years representing fine jewelry lines nationally. Rita waspredeceased by her son, Steven Post, her husband, Julian Gordon, and her former husband, Hershel Post. She is survived by her daughters Deborah Post, Judy (Post) Roll, and Amy Post, her six grandchildren, and her sister, Sue Smith.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 19, 2019