RITA HAMILTON
HAMILTON--Rita T., born 1957, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020. A beloved teacher and mentor to thousands of young dancers she carried on the legacy of her parents Rita and James Hamilton, who opened their dance studio in the 1930's in Philadelphia where she was raised. A graduate of DeSales University (Theater) she moved to Brooklyn, NY where she established Hamilton Dance Studio while continuing her studies with contemporary tap master Brenda Bufalino. Rita choreographed and performed her work on stages nationally and internationally. She directed and choreographed yearly recitals for her students and their families for over 30 years. Rita was predeceased by brother John Hamilton, and leaves behind beloved brother James Hamilton and wife Susan, nephews Andrew and Matthew Hamilton, as well as literally hundreds of friends and extended family. A service will be held at a later date. Donations are welcome at gofundme "My Beautiful Sister Rita."


Published in New York Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
