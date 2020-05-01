KAPLAN--Rita J., 92, wife of the late Stanley H. Kaplan. Mother of Susan B. Kaplan, Nancy Kaplan Belsky, and Paul Alan Kaplan (deceased). Grandmother to Scott Kaplan Belsky, Gila Belsky Modell, and Julie Kaplan Belsky. Great-grandmother to Chloe, Miles, and Poppy Roizen Belsky, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's on April 27, 2020. Devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grand- mother. Skilled psychiatric social worker. Served as Vice-President of The Rita J. and Stanley H. Kaplan Family Foundation. Was a humanitarian propelled by philanthropic purpose to promote social justice and support the arts. Was an impassioned activist for the rights of LGBTQ. Donations may be made in Rita's memory to the Jewish Museum for Memory Loss Programs, to the Jewish Board of Family & Children's Services for Jewish Community Services, or to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 1, 2020.