RITA KAPLAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KAPLAN--Rita J., 92, wife of the late Stanley H. Kaplan. Mother of Susan B. Kaplan, Nancy Kaplan Belsky, and Paul Alan Kaplan (deceased). Grandmother to Scott Kaplan Belsky, Gila Belsky Modell, and Julie Kaplan Belsky. Great-grandmother to Chloe, Miles, and Poppy Roizen Belsky, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's on April 27, 2020. Devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grand- mother. Skilled psychiatric social worker. Served as Vice-President of The Rita J. and Stanley H. Kaplan Family Foundation. Was a humanitarian propelled by philanthropic purpose to promote social justice and support the arts. Was an impassioned activist for the rights of LGBTQ. Donations may be made in Rita's memory to the Jewish Museum for Memory Loss Programs, to the Jewish Board of Family & Children's Services for Jewish Community Services, or to a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Knollwood Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
I had the distinct pleasure of working with Rita for years at JBFCS' Kaplan House. Her commitment and sensitivity were unparalleled.
Ezra Millsteiin
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved