LOVING--Rita. June 29, 1934 - May 10, 2019 Music was the elixir of life for Rita Loving. Daughter of Rose and Pierre Loving, Rita was a piano protege. At fourteen she had her own weekly radio program, singing and playing American standards. At fifteen she debuted as piano soloist with The National Symphony Washington, DC. Rita became repetitor for The Bavarian State Opera Munich, accompanying luminaries Pavarotti, Domingo and Carreras. Her solo concerts of Gershwin classics won critical acclaim throughout Europe. Survived by stepson Bobby Stern; colleague, close friend and caregiver, Valerie Errante; fond cousins, devoted students and lifelong friends. Private Memorial: June 16 Munich / June 29 New York.
Published in The New York Times on June 16, 2019