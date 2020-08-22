1/
RITA LOWENSTEIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOWENSTEIN--Rita, of Mamaroneck, NY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 21, 2020. Rita was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard, their infant son, Peter, and their daughter in law, Carol. She is survived by her adoring children, Michael and Wendy (Neil) and her grandchildren, Jeff (Jessica), Matt, Brad, Scott and Melanie. Her loving caregivers gave her dignity in her last years and we thank them for their devotion. Born in Warsaw, Poland, Rita was a Hidden Child during the Holocaust and grew up with a false identity. Her childhood years were a profile of bravery and resilience. Notwithstanding the hardships she endured, she celebrated life cherishing family and friends. Rita radiated warmth and optimism always. After the war, Rita and her mother spent five years in Paris, a city she grew to love. Rita was passionate about many things, especially her dogs, and any occasion to celebrate. She loved to cook and entertain and no one ever turned down a Rita dinner invite. Rita's career at Gramercy Travel was a labor of love creating memorable trips for her clients, many of whom became friends. She cared deeply about teaching the lessons of the Holocaust and vowed: Never forget, Never again. Donations in her memory may be directed to: Museum of Jewish Heritage, A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. 36 Battery Place, NYC, NY 10280 Attn: Nick Cohn. We will miss you and love you forever and a day. L'Dor va Dor. Private graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 23.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved