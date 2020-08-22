RITA LOWENSTEIN

LOWENSTEIN--Rita, of Mamaroneck, NY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 21, 2020. Rita was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard, their infant son, Peter, and their daughter in law, Carol. She is survived by her adoring children, Michael and Wendy (Neil) and her grandchildren, Jeff (Jessica), Matt, Brad, Scott and Melanie. Her loving caregivers gave her dignity in her last years and we thank them for their devotion. Born in Warsaw, Poland, Rita was a Hidden Child during the Holocaust and grew up with a false identity. Her childhood years were a profile of bravery and resilience. Notwithstanding the hardships she endured, she celebrated life cherishing family and friends. Rita radiated warmth and optimism always. After the war, Rita and her mother spent five years in Paris, a city she grew to love. Rita was passionate about many things, especially her dogs, and any occasion to celebrate. She loved to cook and entertain and no one ever turned down a Rita dinner invite. Rita's career at Gramercy Travel was a labor of love creating memorable trips for her clients, many of whom became friends. She cared deeply about teaching the lessons of the Holocaust and vowed: Never forget, Never again. Donations in her memory may be directed to: Museum of Jewish Heritage, A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. 36 Battery Place, NYC, NY 10280 Attn: Nick Cohn. We will miss you and love you forever and a day. L'Dor va Dor. Private graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 23.





