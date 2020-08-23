1/
RITA LOWENSTEIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOWENSTEIN--Rita. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Rita Lowenstein, beloved wife of the late Richard z"l. As a Holocaust survivor, Rita understood the importance of helping those in need, and she and Dick devoted their lives to supporting Jewish causes. Rita's legacy will live on in her children's exemplary leadership and generosity within UJA and the Jewish community. We extend our deepest condolences to her children, our dear friends Michael (Carol z"l) and Wendy Sandler (Neil), her grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved