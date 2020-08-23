LOWENSTEIN--Rita. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Rita Lowenstein, beloved wife of the late Richard z"l. As a Holocaust survivor, Rita understood the importance of helping those in need, and she and Dick devoted their lives to supporting Jewish causes. Rita's legacy will live on in her children's exemplary leadership and generosity within UJA and the Jewish community. We extend our deepest condolences to her children, our dear friends Michael (Carol z"l) and Wendy Sandler (Neil), her grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





