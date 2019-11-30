MOSKIN--Rita, of New York, NY, aged 90, died Thanksgiving afternoon, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She always loved this family-centered day particularly because she was a remarkable cook (and once had an artisanal baking business, Just Desserts, praised by one New York restaurant critic for inducing "paroxysms of delight"). She is survived by her husband, Morton, her children, Tina, Ilene and Jonathan (and their partners, Caprice Stevenson, Doug Moore and Lisa Zeitz), and her grandchildren, Alexandra, Isabel and Benjamin Zeitz-Moskin. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association or Joslin Diabetes Center are welcome. Shiva and burial arrangements are posted at Park Plaza Chapel.



