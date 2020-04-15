NADLER--Rita Koslow, Age 88, of Montclair, NJ died April 8, 2020 after a short illness. She was the wife of the late Jack Nadler. Rita is survived by her children, Evan Nadler of Washington, D.C., Jennifer Wright of Jersey City, NJ, and Matthew and his wife Ann, of Plymouth, MA, their spouses, and her six grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Elaine Canter, and brother, Harvey Koslow. Rita married Jack in 1953, and they raised their three children in Montclair. Rita was born June 2, 1931 in Paterson, NJ to Nathan and Sara Koslow. She received a B.A. from Smith College, and a law degree from the University of Chicago. Rita practiced law for over 50 years. Donations in Rita's memory may be made to the Newark Museum of Art at www.newarkmuseumart.org/ donate or Newark Museum of Art, 49 Washington Street, Newark, NJ 07102.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 15, 2020