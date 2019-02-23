SPIEGEL--Rita. The leadership of The Museum of the Jewish People at Beit Hatfutsot and its American Friends (AFBH) mourn the loss of Rita Spiegel, benefactor, Governor, Vice President and cherished friend. Rita's passion and commitment to Beit Hatfutsot and its Abraham and Edita Spiegel Building was inspiring. Her love for Israel and the Jewish people knew no bounds. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her sons Ron and Barak, brother Thomas and the grieving family. Irina Nevzlin, Chair, Board of Directors Dan Tadmor, CEO, Beit Hatfutsot Daniel Pincus, Pres. AFBH Dr. Ruth Shamir Popkin, VP, AFBH Shula Bahat, CEO, Beit Hatfutsot of America Gloria Golan, Executive Director, AFBH
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2019