WEXLER SCHAMBERG-- Rita. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Rita Wexler Schamberg, whose legacy continues in her family's generosity and invaluable leadership within the Jewish community. We extend our deepest condolences to her children, our dear friends Bruce Wexler (Pam), Larry Wexler (Joan), and Irene Gordon (Fred); her grandchildren; and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





