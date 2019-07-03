BLUESTONE--Rob. Rob Bluestone, of Stamford, CT died July 2, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer; he was 74 years old. Rob leaves his wife of 43 years, Barbara McCarty Bluestone; his son Cormac Bluestone, wife Emily, and their daughter Vivian, of Brooklyn, NY. His son Nicholas predeceased him in 1996. Rob also leaves his brother, Stephen and wife Carol of Washington, DC; his sister, Barbara Bluestone Heller of New York, NY; his aunt, Jane Goodman of Allentown, PA; and many loved cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. Rob's family will welcome friends at a reception Saturday, July 13 at 2pm at Rockrimmon Country Club, 2949 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nicholas H. Bluestone Fund at Kent School, Kent, CT 06757; or to the WGA Caddie Scholarship Fund, 49 Knollwood Road, Elmsford, NY 10523 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New York Times on July 3, 2019