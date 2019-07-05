BLUESTONE--Rob. The Board of Governors and members of Rockrimmon Country Club are profoundly saddened by the passing of their beloved friend and esteemed member. Mr. Bluestone was a member of Rockrimmon for 34 years and was very active, serving in a variety of capacities, most recently as President and Board Member. Rob loved golf and gave his time generously serving as Chairman of the Westchester Golf Association as well as the Caddie Scholarship Association and the MGA Tournament and Rules Committee; we all admired his love of Rockrimmon and passion for golf and its traditions. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to all members of the Bluestone Family. William M. Aron, President



