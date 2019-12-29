ALEXANDER--Robert J., of New York, NY on December 24, 2019 at age 81. Son of the late Mary (Berger) and Sidney. Beloved husband of 51 years of Susan (Shmerler), cherished father of James (Kim) and Elizabeth (Joel Haber), loving grandfather of Evan, Lance and Jack. Loyal brother of the late Helen Schwartz and Eleanor Harris and revered uncle. He was a member of the United States Army Reserve and a graduate of Syracuse University and Brooklyn Law School. He was an associate at the law firm Dewey Ballantine before starting his own real estate firm. He is most remembered for his thoughtful and caring ways, as he would get such joy from helping business colleagues, friends and family and made sure family never went without something they needed. His love for his wife, children, music and movies was always with him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the philanthropic fund of Temple Emanu-El of The City of New York. Memorial service to celebrate his life will take place in January.



