ANDERSON--Robert Edwin. Robert Anderson, 89, of Redding, CT, died on December 13, 2019. Born in December 1929 to Edwin and Elsie Anderson in Brooklyn, NY. Raised in Malverne, NY. Graduated Brown University 1951, then served three years as an officer with the U.S. Navy in Europe. Bob began his career in marketing with Proctor & Gamble and William Esty; rose to EVP and Board Member at Lever Brothers and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco; then President, COO and Board Member at Mattel. Bob lived for many years in Darien, CT and also, after retirement, in Key Largo, FL and was a member of Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, CT and Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, FL. Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Anne Schroeder Anderson, and by his daughter, Katherine Anderson O'Hara, and many cousins. His interment was private, and his celebration of life was held in February.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 17, 2020