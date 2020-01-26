ARMSTRONG--Robert Eddy. The Board of Directors and Staff of the Henry Luce Foundation mourn the death of our longtime friend and colleague who died peacefully at home in Palm Desert, CA on January 15 at the age of 87. A graduate of the University of Illinois (Phi Beta Kappa), Bob served as a U.S. Army intelligence officer in Japan, and subsequently had a distinguished career as a Foreign Service Officer, culminating in a posting in Moscow as aide to then Ambassador Foy Kohler. After four years with the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Bob joined our foundation in 1970, becoming Executive Director in 1983, and retiring as President in 1992. He continued to serve on our Board until 2008. With wisdom, compassion, and knowledge, he provided superb leadership of the foundation's mission, programs and deliberations for nearly four decades. Interment was private.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 26, 2020