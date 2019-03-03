ARNOFF--Robert, Age 92, of Charleston, SC, Weston, CT, and Englewood Cliffs, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019. Bob served in the US Merchant Marine, Navy Reserve, and aboard the USS Missouri during Korea. A long career in the shoe industry. Avid sailor. Talented carpenter. Photographer. Collector of antique clocks. Bob is survived by beloved wife of 60 years, Rosalie Arnoff, daughter Robin Arnoff, and daughter-in-law Melissa Arnoff. In loving memory of son David Lee Arnoff (1960-2012). Gifts in memory to The David Lee Arnoff Sailing Endowment, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, 300 Pulteney St., Geneva, NY 14456.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 3, 2019