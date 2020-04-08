1937 - 2020
Robert Bader died on April 7, 2020 at the age of 83 after losing his battle with COVID-19.
He was born and raised in White Plains, New York. He played basketball for White Plains High School and went on to University of Pennsylvania. He graduated with a degree in Economics and a commission in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He worked for two years at the Bureau of Naval Personnel in Washington, D.C. For the largest part of his business career he worked for Ziff-Davis Publishing, a mutually satisfying and meaningful endeavor. He gave the best part of himself to his wife Debbie and his daughters Hope and Lynn. He is survived by Debbie, Lynn and Dev Pillette, son-in-law John McCauley, and grandchildren Danny and Lily Pillette and Jane and Drew McCauley. He was dearly loved and will be missed until time ends.
Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020