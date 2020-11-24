BAKER--Robert. The Trustees and staff of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation mourn the loss of Robert Baker, who served on the Board since 2004. He was Treasurer and Vice President. Bob's leadership was distinguished by his strong legal background and acute financial acumen, but he was especially valued for his enthusiasm and warmth. We send condolences to Christina, a member of the International Directors Council and the Peggy Guggenheim Collection Advisory Board, and the entire Baker family. We know how much he loved and admired you. Peter Lawson-Johnston, Honorary Chair William L. Mack, Chair Wendy Fisher, President Richard Armstrong, Director Karole Vail, Director, Peggy Guggenheim Collection Juan Ignacio Vidarte, Director, Guggenheim Museum Bilbao





