Or Copy this URL to Share

BAKER--Robert C. The Palm Beach Country Club expresses its profound sorrow at the passing of Robert C. Baker and extend deepest sympathies to his beloved wife Christina, his daughter Lauren and her husband Scott, his daughter Ashley, his son Richard and his wife Lisa and son Nelson, his grandchildren and other members of his family. Robert A. Schlager, President Michael Margolis, Secretary





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store