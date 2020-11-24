BAKER--Robert. The world has lost a wonderful man and we have lost a fabulous friend. The Macks and Lanes traveled the world together, enjoyed playing golf and tennis, betting on everything and thoroughly enjoying each other's company. Bob was a loving husband to Christina and a very proud father and grandfather. We will always remember his generosity, his determination and his strength. Most of all, we will remember his friendship. Nancy and Jeff Phyllis and Bill





