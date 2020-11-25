1/
ROBERT BAKER
BAKER--Robert. Our dear friend for over 50 years. We will miss you and your sage advice. Our heartfelt condolences to Lauren, Nelson, Richard, Ashley and especially Christina. Susan and Howard


Published in New York Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 24, 2020
I worked with "RCB" for almost 20 years and treasured his integrity and ability- he was brilliant! He treated his employees with dignity, respect and generosity and valued their work and dedication. He will be missed by many which in the end is perhaps the biggest compliment one can give any human being. Rest in Peace Bob
Greg Stepic
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Dear Christina,
Howard and I were shocked and so very sad to hear about Robert. We are out of town and cannot visit now.He was a very special guy loved and respected by so many who will certianly miss him. We send our love and condolences to the family and to his many friends and hope to see you when we return to New York.Our love to you
Judie and Howard Ganek.........
November 24, 2020
We have lost a great friend. He will be missed by all
Michael Smith
Friend
November 23, 2020
He was a generous man who deeply loved his family. Many who have benefited greatly from his help will miss him and his thoughtfulness.
Robert Kesten
