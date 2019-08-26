Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT BARISH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





BARISH--Dr. Robert John, passed away at home in Manhattan earlier this week. Born in Newark, New Jersey in 1946, Robbie was predeceased by his beloved parents, Naomi and Louis Barish of Newark New Jersey, and by his beloved sister, Maxine Barish Halem. He is survived by his loving family, brother, Larry (Sharon) Barish of Madison, Wisconsin, nieces and nephews, Lauren (David) Barish Handelman, Daniel (Michele) Halem, Amy (Eric) Halem Gottesman, grandnieces and nephews, and cousins, and his companion, Kelly Sixt. A 1964 graduate of Weequahic High School in Newark, Robbie earned a BS in physics and a Masters of Engineering in radiological health from New York University and a Ph.D. in Medical Physics from the University of London's Institute of Cancer Research. In his long career as a medical physicist, he worked as an Associate Professor of Radiology at NYU Medical School, as chief radiotherapy physicist at the Cancer Institute of St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers of Brooklyn and Queens, and did clinical research at the Lenox Hill Heart and Cardiovascular Institute. In recent years he has specialized in designing radiation shielding for medical facilities, with over 650 projects completed. A leading advocate for education of flight crew members and frequent flyers, he was the author of The Invisible Passenger: Radiation Risks for People who Fly. He was certified by the American Board of Medical Physics, a Fellow of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine, and a Fellow of the Health Physics Society. A gifted musician, Robbie played oboe and English horn with the Riverside Orchestra, the Doctors Orchestra Society, and the Mannes College of Music Community Orchestra in New York City. In the past, Robbie was a producer and program host on Capital Radio in London, England and for many years was part of the live radio team at Pacifica Radio in New York City, WBAI-FM. He also served on the board of the National Hemophilia Foundation. A talented photographer and extensive traveler, Robbie visited much of the world and, in the face of serious lifelong medical challenges, lived a life of great courage, energy, and joy and shared his many gifts and accomplishments with and for the benefit of so many. A person of great intellectual curiosity and passion for many endeavors, Robert Barish shared his knowledge and generously supported the education of many young people. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the National Hemophilia Foundation or to a . Published in The New York Times on Aug. 26, 2019

